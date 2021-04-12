Top StoriesWorld

Myanmar Coup: 701 Dead, 3,100 Detained Since Feb 1

By Pratidin Bureau
13

As many as 701 people were killed, 3100 people detained, and over 650 arrest warrants were issued during the anti-coup protests in Myanmar since February 1.

According to ANI, the data which was provided by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said that there were new casualties in addition to it where security forces intervened with civilians. The updated indicates a surge in casualties, 3,012 people detained, and 656 arrest warrants.

On Friday, 82 people were killed in Bago region during a clash between the military and protestors.

Related News

WB Polls: EC Puts 24-Hour Campaign Ban On Mamata

Bohag Bihu: Central Govt Offices To Remain Closed On April…

COVID-19: No Meals On Flights Less Than 2 Hours Duration

1 Killed, 5 Injured As Van Falls Off Bridge In Sonitpur

Myanmar’s military seized power on February 1 alleging rigging during elections last year. Several elected leaders were detained including Aung San Suu Kyi and a state of emergency was declared for one year.

Meanwhile, as widespread protests continue to embroil the country, the detained leaders are being tried in a military court.

You might also like
Sports

Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open

Regional

Darul Uloom asks people to help Rohingyas!

National

MP Cabinet Minister appeals for a cow ministry in the state

Regional

Manipuri Basti blast’s mastermind detained

Regional

Morigaon: Man Killed In Road Accident

Regional

AASU’s ‘Gana Hoonkar’ on Dec 12 Against CAA

Comments
Loading...