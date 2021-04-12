Myanmar Coup: 701 Dead, 3,100 Detained Since Feb 1

As many as 701 people were killed, 3100 people detained, and over 650 arrest warrants were issued during the anti-coup protests in Myanmar since February 1.

According to ANI, the data which was provided by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said that there were new casualties in addition to it where security forces intervened with civilians. The updated indicates a surge in casualties, 3,012 people detained, and 656 arrest warrants.

On Friday, 82 people were killed in Bago region during a clash between the military and protestors.

Myanmar’s military seized power on February 1 alleging rigging during elections last year. Several elected leaders were detained including Aung San Suu Kyi and a state of emergency was declared for one year.

Meanwhile, as widespread protests continue to embroil the country, the detained leaders are being tried in a military court.