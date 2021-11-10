Myanmar Court Pronounces 75-90 Years of Jail to 2 Leaders of Aung San Suu Kyi’s Party

A Myanmar court has sentenced two members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party to 75 years and 90 years in prison after finding them guilty of corruption, their lawyer said. The sentences appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the dozens of members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy who were arrested after the military seized power on February 1.

Former minister of Kayin, Than Naing was on Tuesday convicted by the state court of six corruption charges and given a 90-year prison term, including labour, lawyer Zaw Min Hlaing said.

Suu Kyi is also being tried on corruption and other criminal charges that her supporters say were concocted to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power.

Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since the military seized power. Protesters against the takeover who faced beatings, shootings and arrests have turned increasingly to armed resistance, and insurgents are active in many parts of the country.

One of Nan Khin Htwe Myin’s corruption charges involved alleged misappropriation of state funds for medical treatment after she was injured in a car accident in 2017.

In four other cases, she and co-defendant Than Naing were accused of malfeasance and mishandling funds.

Both had already been convicted of inciting unrest after the army takeover and received two-year prison terms.

Nang Khin Htwe Myint is in good health at a prison in Hpa-an, the capital of Kayin state, but has lost some weight, her lawyer said.

“The chief minister sent the message to the people to always to be united, to try together to bring forth a democratic federal union and to participate together in overcoming the evils of the military,” the lawyer said.

