Myanmar hands over NDFB (S), KLO insurgents to India

10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

Acting on India’s request, the Myanmar military on Friday afternoon handed over 22 insurgents of the northeast insurgent groups to the Indian government.

Notably, the insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam, are being brought back by a special plane. They are wanted in Manipur and Assam.

The insurgents have been handed over to the local police in Manipur and Guwahati.

Some of these being deported are senior and long-wanted insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro), as per reports.

Twelve of the 22 are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur: UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL, and PLA. The remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

This step by Myanmar is being hailed a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries over the last few years.