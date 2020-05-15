Top StoriesNationalRegional

Myanmar hands over NDFB (S), KLO insurgents to India

By Pratidin Bureau
88

10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

Acting on India’s request, the Myanmar military on Friday afternoon handed over 22 insurgents of the northeast insurgent groups to the Indian government.

Notably, the insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam, are being brought back by a special plane. They are wanted in Manipur and Assam.

The insurgents have been handed over to the local police in Manipur and Guwahati. 

Some of these being deported are senior and long-wanted insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro), as per reports.

Twelve of the 22 are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur: UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL, and PLA. The remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

This step by Myanmar is being hailed a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries over the last few years.

You might also like
Regional

Jorhat DC office clerk arrested in Maharashtra

Uncategorized

System Generated Post

Regional

132 military companies for Assam Elections

Regional

APW files FIR against Hajela with CBI

Regional

KSO calls 24-hours Manipur Bandh

Regional

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi slams BJP Government for failing to deliver on promises

Comments
Loading...