Deposed Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To Four More Years In Prison

Deposed Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to additional four years in prison on Monday. This is the second round of verdicts against the ousted civilian leader.

The Nobel prize winner was found guilty of multiple charges that include possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, CNN reported.

Suu Kyi (76) was Myanmar’s state counselor and de facto leader of the country. She was deposed and detained by the military in a coup 11 months ago and hit with almost a dozen charges that add up to combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years.

They include several charges of corruption — which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years — violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, incitement, illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, and breaking the colonial-era Official Secrets Act — which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi rejected all the allegations leveled against her.

Today’s sentencing includes two years’ imprisonment for violating Myanmar’s export-import law by possessing the walkie-talkies and one year for violating the communications law. The two sentences will run concurrently.

She was also sentenced to two years for violating the natural disaster management law, which regards breaking coronavirus rules.

Earlier on December 7 last year, a court in the capital Naypyitaw initially sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in prison after being found guilty of incitement and two years after being found guilty of violating section 25 of Disaster Management Law.

Later that day the military reduced the four-year sentence to two years.