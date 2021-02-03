Top StoriesWorld

Myanmar: Suu Kyi Charged With Breaching Import/Export Law

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Ousted Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with breaching an import/export law by a Myanmar court, a spokesperson of her party said on Wednesday.

“We have got reliable information that Dakhinathiri court has given a 14-day remand from February 1 to February 15 against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the charge of violating the import/export law,” Kyi Toe, NLD press officer, wrote on his official Facebook page.

He also stated that President Win Myint, who was also detained during the military coup, has been charged under the National Disaster Management law.

Earlier on Monday, Myanmar military took control of the country for one year and detained many of its senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyu. A state of emergency had been declared and power was handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

According to an official statement, the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election and its failure to postpone the election because of the coronavirus crisis.

