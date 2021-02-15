Top StoriesWorld

Myanmar: Suu Kyi’s Detention Extended

By Pratidin Bureau
Myanmar military leaders on Monday extended the detention of deposed leader Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi’s will be remanded under house arrest till February 17. Her remand was set to expire today.

She has been under house arrest for several weeks due to alleged possession of imported walkie-talkies.

As per PTI, “Suu Kyi’s extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military, which seized power in a February 1 coup, and the protesters who have taken to the streets of cities across the Southeast Asian nation seeking the return of the government they elected”.

