Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, Senior Figures Detained

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) said on Monday.

The move came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt while quoted by Reuters over phone said that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning.

Nyunt said, “I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” adding that he expected to be arrested himself.

Phone lines to Naypyitaw, the capital, were not reachable in the early hours of Monday. Parliament had been due to start sitting there on Monday after a November election the NLD had won in a landslide, reported NDTV.

A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

A witness said soldiers had been deployed outside city hall in the main city of Yangon, the report said.

State-run MRTV television said in a Facebook post that it was unable to broadcast due to technical issues.

An NLD lawmaker, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said another of those detained was Han Thar Myint, a member of the party’s central executive committee.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 landslide election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy that turned her into an international icon.

According to reports, her international standing was damaged after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled army operations into refuge from Myanmar’s western Rakhine state in 2017, but she remains hugely popular at home.

Myanmar’s military had said on Saturday it would protect and abide by the constitution and act according to law after comments earlier in the week had raised fears of a coup.