Mysterious death of AASU leader sends shockwaves

By Pratidin Bureau
The mysterious death of Aditya Hazarika, assistant general secretary of Sasoni regional AASU, and a resident of Kochubam area, has created sensation among the people both in greater Dibrugarh district as well as in his birthplace Sasoni.

On Monday night, people informed the local police station that there was a body lying near the Rotary club, Duliajan, after which the body was rushed to Oil India Hospital, Duliajan, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

