Mystery over BPF worker’s death prevails

Day-after a Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) worker was shot dead from point-blank range by unidentified miscreants at Bhutiachang along the Mangaldoi-Bhutiachang road in Assam’s Udalguri district, relatives have come up demanding investigation about the death.

The worker, identified as Khairul Haque (51), was an inhabitant of Simaluguri village near 2 No Niz Garuajhar under Paneri Police Station.

Earlier, locals informed he was a BPF worker; However, Superintendent of Police, Udalguri declined the reports.

According to reports, apart from being a BPF worker, Haque ran a tea stall in Bhutiachang area. The tea stall was closed a month ago. A woman passing through the area noticed him sitting idle and later informed locals and the police.