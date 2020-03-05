N95 mask can protect you from Coronavirus

As novel coronavirus spreads in India with 30 positive cases of being reported so far in the country, people are rushing to medical stores to buy face masks and hand sanitisers. As a result, the demand for protective masks and sanitisers has gone up significantly and the prices have shot up multiple times.

A variety of masks are available in the market. Selecting a random mask will not protect you from being infected by COVID-19. For instance, a regular medical mask is not enough to protect you from the new coronavirus when it is used alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a N95 respirator face mask to protect one from contracting COVID-19. An N95 respirator face mask removes particles from the air that are breathed through it. These respirators filter out at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) particles.



These masks are capable of filtering out all types of particles, including bacteria and viruses.