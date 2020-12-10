Top StoriesRegional

Naba Sarania Alleges UPPL Of Paying News Channel For Ad

By Pratidin Bureau
102

Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania, in a controversial statement, have alleged that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party has paid ‘Pratidin Time’ group a sum of Rs 5 crore to telecast their advertising campaign on live TV.

Pratidin Time has denied the allegations and demanded Sarania to provide his source of information and prove his statement within 7 days or he would be sued in the court of law.

UPPL Chief Pramod Boro has condemned Sarania’s statement and said it is “irresponsible” for a member of parliament to give such a statement.

“I condemn Naba Sarania’s statement. Being a member of parliament, it’s irresponsible of him to make such a statement. UPPL don’t have that kind of money to pay of the campaign,” he said through a phone call.

