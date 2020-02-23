Naba Sarania might involve in the killing of businessman: Hagrama

By Pratidin Bureau
BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday said that Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania and pro-talk ULFA might involve in the brutal killing of the businessman at No. 2 Nij Garuwajhar area under Paneri Police Station in Udalguri on Friday night.

“Naba Sarania and other pro-talk ULFA leaders might involve in the incident,” Hagrama said, while visiting the area on Saturday evening. “Bodo people of the BTC do not have arms with them now and only Naba Sarania and pro-talk ULFA leaders have arms with them,” he further alleged.

It may be mentioned here that ahead of the coming BTC election the businessman identified as Khairul Haque was shot dead from point-blank range on Friday night. He was on his way to Bhutiachang Chowk, when unidentified miscreants brutally killed him.

