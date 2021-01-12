Nadda Meets BJP Leaders Ahead Of Assam Polls

BJP president J P Nadda on his two day visit to Assam conducted a series of meetings with party leaders of Assam on the upcoming assembly election.

The leader launched the party’s assembly election campaign during the ‘Vijay Sankalp” Rally.

Discussions were held on wide-ranging issues related to the polls, including the strengthening of the party’s organisational structure, the party’s state president Ranjit Dass was quoted saying in the PTI report.

A total of three meetings were conducted on Monday between the BJP national president and the members of the core committee, other members and also the election-committee.

“I, on behalf of all party workers, express my gratefulness to him for his valuable guidance which will motivate all members to work hard during the polls,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Nadda left for New Delhi today.