Top StoriesRegional

Nadda Meets BJP Leaders Ahead Of Assam Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
0

BJP president J P Nadda on his two day visit to Assam conducted a series of meetings with party leaders of Assam on the upcoming assembly election.

The leader launched the party’s assembly election campaign during the ‘Vijay Sankalp” Rally.

Discussions were held on wide-ranging issues related to the polls, including the strengthening of the party’s organisational structure, the party’s state president Ranjit Dass was quoted saying in the PTI report.

Related News

SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

Guwahati: Queer Literature Finds Place Of Pride At Book Fair

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test COVID-19 Positive

SC Puts Farm Laws On Hold, Forms Committee For Talks

A total of three meetings were conducted on Monday between the BJP national president and the members of the core committee, other members and also the election-committee.

“I, on behalf of all party workers, express my gratefulness to him for his valuable guidance which will motivate all members to work hard during the polls,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Nadda left for New Delhi today.

You might also like
Regional

Woman chopped off alleged rapist’s erogenous part

Regional

Assam To Get 533 MW Power from LSHEP

Top Stories

Hima’s main rival from Bahrain

Regional

Another blow to Assam Congress, Santiuse Kujur resigns

National

The ‘Third Surgical Strike’ by Indian Army

National

J&K: CRPF, Two Militants Killed in Encounter

Comments
Loading...