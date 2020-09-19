Top StoriesRegional

Naga Peace Deal: NSCN-IM Demands For Separate Flag, Constitution

By Pratidin Bureau
The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (I-M), on Friday said that the naga peace deal will only be honourable and acceptable if Naga national flag and Yehzabo (constitution) becomes part of the final settlement.

The stand by NSCN-IM comes after a joint council meeting at the central headquarters in Hebron near Dimapur of Nagaland was held.

“The house unanimously adopted the resolution to reiterate the stand of NSCN that the Naga national flag and Yehzabo (constitution) must form a part of the Indo-Naga political solution in order to qualify the Naga deal as honourable and acceptable,” it said in a statement.

Besides, the house also resolved that the Government of India and NSCN must seek a final agreement based on the historic Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015.” It added.

While the Centre has already ruled out a separate flag and constitution earlier, the NSCN-IM, which is holding informal talks, will soon start formal talks with the government of India.

The NSCN-IM is led by Isak Chishi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah.

