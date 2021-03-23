Nagaland: 3 Shot Dead, Several Houses Set Ablaze

A hostile situation has surface in Peren district of Nagland after armed miscreants shot dead three persons at Lamhainamdi village on Monday evening.

As per reports, besides killing the three persons, several houses and vehicles were also set on fire by the unidentified miscreants.

To protest the unprecedented incident, the civil society organisations have called for a bandh. All educational institutions and business establishments in the district will be closed across the district.

An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the locals of the villages will take out a rally along with the bodies of the deceased ahead of their burial in protest of the heinous crime.