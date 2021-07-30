NationalTop Stories

Nagaland: 4 NSCN (K) Militants of Niki Sumi Faction Nabbed

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Four militants belonging to the Niki Sumi faction of NSCN (K) have been apprehended in Nagaland’s Phek district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, a statement has said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and state police nabbed the four militants in Pfutsero area and seized a 9mm pistol with nine cartridges, 64 extortion slips and three mobile phones, a statement issued by the PRO of the inspector general of the paramilitary force on Thursday said.

The arrested people and the seized items have been handed over to Pfutsero police station for further investigation, it added.

