Nagaland: 6 Hour Bandh By NSF, Sec 144 Imposed In Mon District

The Nagaland state police in an FIR against the Army has named the 21 Para Special forces of Army and alleged that they “blankly opened fire” resulting in the death of many villagers in Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. They further alleged that the security forces had the “intention to murder and injure civilians”.

Thirteen villagers and a jawan were killed as a reported counter-insurgency operation went wrong, resulting in the army opening fire on innocent civilians. Clashes erupted later in which one more civilian was killed.

A copy of the FIR accessed by NDTV read, “It is to be noted that at the time of incident there was no police guide nor security forces did make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians”.

It further added, “At around 1530 hours, coal mine labourers of Oting village were returning to their native village Oting from Tiru in a vehicle Bolero pick up. On reaching at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting village, security forces blankly opened fire at the vehicle without any provocation resulting to the killing of many Oting villagers and seriously injuring many others (sic)”.

Meanwhile, the Army in a statement released yesterday had deeply regretted the loss of lives and also ensured a high-level investigation on the incident. It said that it was acting on a tip-off on insurgent movement and planned an ambush on the Tiru-Oting road.

The unfortunate incident drew criticism from the people while political leaders also reacted who strongly condemned it.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been invoked in the Mon district of Nagaland, restricting public gathering of more than five people at a time and movement of all vehicles of non-essential nature, including commercial vehicles in a bid to control the situation.

Notably, internet and SMS services were suspended yesterday by Abhijit Sinha, Home Commissioner of Nagaland, in a bid to control the law and order situation.

On the other hand, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has called for a six-hour total shutdown in the state in protest of the unfortunate killings of innocent citizens. The bandh commenced from 6 am and will continue till 12 pm on Monday.

The NSF has strongly condemned the killings of innocent villagers of Oting village by the Army in a botched operation. In a statement, it said that such incident of innocent killing was not unprecedented and that the Centre was taking military means to suppress legitimate people’s movements even after realizing that they will be successful.

It further urged the people to refrain from taking part in the Hornbill festival and further called for five-day state-wide mourning from Monday.

