Nagaland: Amit Shah Greets people on 58th Statehood Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. In a tweet Shah wrote, “Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scales new heights of progress in the years to come.”

Nagaland celebrated its 58th statehood day on Tuesday, but this year the celebrations would be a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main programme of the statehood day celebrations was held with limited invitees at the Secretariat Plaza in the presence of the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio,” sources said.

Nagaland governor R.N. Ravi also greeted the people on its Statehood Day by paying tributes to the ‘Founding Fathers of Nagaland’, leaders of Naga Peoples’ Convention (NPC) besides martyrs and countless Nagas whose blood, toil, sweat and sacrifices had led to the birth of Nagaland as the 16th state of the Union of India.

The Governor also recalled with deep gratitude, the state’s Founding Fathers for their strategic foresight and political vision in uniting Nagas in Assam and NEFA to create the beautiful state with extraordinary safeguards to their unique identity and interests. Further, the governor maintained that the Founding Fathers achieve what was otherwise unthinkable because what was achieved could never have been achieved through violence.