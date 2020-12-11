Nagaland: Assam Labour Dies in Road Accident

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Nazira accident
78

An Assam youth died at Nagaland after two dumpers carrying coal and stone had a head-on collision. The deceased has been identified as Sultan Ali (36) of Hatipoti in Nazira.

Allegations have been made against the owners of the coal business as they didn’t take any responsibility once the labours were sent to Nagaland to supply materials from Assam. Many labours have lost lives in accidents or in the coal mining site.

On Thursday, Sultan Ali left from Nagaland as a labourer and met with the accident. The Nagaland police sent the dead body of Ali to his house with the help of his co-labour but the owner who sent Ali to work is least bothered to take any responsibility.

