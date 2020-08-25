Nagaland: Assam Rifles Recover Arms, Nabbed Arms Dealer

The Zunheboto Batallion of Assam Rifles in an operation on Monday recovered one AK47 Rifle with three magazines and 60 live rounds and one MK3 Rifle with one magazine and three live rounds from an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto district at Nagaland.

The Assam Rifles troops also apprehended the arms dealer.

The Assam Rifles took to twitter to announce the recovery of the arms. It said, “Zunheboto Battalion of #AssamRifles recovered one AK 47 Rifle with three magazines & 60 live rounds and one MK 3 Rifle with one magazine & three live rounds from an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto District on 22 Aug 2020.”

According to a press release issued by the HQ of Inspector General (North), Assam Rifles, the arms dealer has been identified as 44-year-old Aghoto Yeptho, a resident of Kholeboto in Zunheboto district.

The apprehended individual along with the recovered items have been handed over to Zunheboto police station for further investigation, the press release said.

The operation was launched as part of the ongoing crackdown by Assam Rifles to prevent illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with custom officials, recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.39 crore in Old Hruikawn near Tyao river.

The recovered items were handed over to Land Custom Station, Zokhawthar.