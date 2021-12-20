Nagaland Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking To Repeal AFSPA

To strengthen the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful political settlement to the Naga political issue, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously resolved to demand that the Centre repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from the Northeast and especially from Nagaland.

During the ongoing tenth session of the thirteenth Nagaland Legislative assembly that was held today, the House condemned the unfortunate massacre that took place on December 4 at Oting-Tiru village during a botched operation by the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army in which a total of 14 innocent civilians were killed as a result of indiscriminate firing in the Mon district of the state.

The Assembly called for an assurance that justice will be served according to the laws of the land upon those involved in the inhuman massacre and demanded an apology from the appropriate authority.

It further asked for cooperation from the citizens of Mon district, its civil societies, the citizens of the State, and mass-based organizations towards the government and its agencies its collective efforts demanding justice and restoration of normalcy.

While appealing to all sections of the society to follow democratic norms and non-violence in the collective efforts demanding justice and the revoking of the draconian AFSPA, the house appreciated and supported the citizens and civil society organizations.

It further appealed to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political dialogue to bring the talks to its logical conclusion at the earliest by reaching a settlement that is both honourable and inclusive.

ALSO READ: Assam: 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.27 %