Nagaland Bans Sale, Use of Firecrackers Till Jan 31

Adhering to the orders of the National Green Tribunal on the ban of sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, the Nagaland government has announced a total ban on its use and selling till January 31 next year.

“Considering the potentially harmful effects of the bursting of firecrackers, the state government has directed to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers in all parts of the state from November 10, 2020, to January 31, 2021, in the public interest,” said in a government notification issued by the state Chief Secretary J Alam.

The ban was imposed under Section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, warning violation of the order would be punishable under relevant provisions of the ACT and other relevant laws.

The Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to take measures and necessary actions to ensure compliance.