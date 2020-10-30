Nagaland Bypolls: COVID +, PWDs Cast Votes in Advance

The senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs), and Covid19 positive people cast their votes for the Nagaland bypolls to 14 Southern Angami-I (ST) Assembly constituency, scheduled for November 3, in Kohima district.

According to reports, the polling was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Polling teams, along with security personnel, visited these electors with postal ballots at the address mentioned in their application Form 12D and facilitated the electors to cast their votes during these two days for the bypolls in the constituency, said Kohima deputy commissioner and district election officer Mohammed Ali Shihab A said. These people have casted their votes in pursuance of the instructions given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 17.

Bypolls in another Assembly constituency 60 Pungro Kiphire (ST) seat – is also scheduled on November 3.

However, all establishments, including government offices and shops, will remain closed in the areas falling under the two constituencies on the day of polling as declared by the Nagaland government.

The government also said paid holiday will be granted to all employees in the areas of the constituencies, including those electors working outside the constituencies, in order to enable them to participate and exercise their franchise.

However, this will not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he/she is engaged.