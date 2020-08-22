Nagaland: Church Body Warns Against Chinese Cult

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the most powerful Church in Nagaland and the central organization of nearly 1,500 Baptist churches in Nagaland, warned its followers against a Chinese Christian cult trying to make inroads into the region.

In a letter to its associate units, the Church reportedly said, “I am writing this with a grave concern concerning a cult, called the Church of Almighty God from China, reportedly making inroads into our land.”

The Church added that the cult called as the Church of Almighty God alias Eastern Lightning cult has created many FB pages and enticing material to attract people.

In the letter, the Church further added, “The cult teaches that Jesus/God has come back to Earth as a woman, named Yang Xiangbin, also called Lightning Deng, and the New Testament has been replaced by their new bible, called ‘The Word Appears in the Flesh.”

Warning against the teachings of the said cult, the letter further read, “Jesus said in his word that he would return to Earth, not as the Almighty who speaks through a woman from China, but as he was, is and shall ever be. Let us beware of this dangerous cult as they are actively spreading a false gospel and false teachings.”