Nagaland Civilian Deaths | What Is Home Ministry Doing?: Rahul Gandhi

In response to the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre saying the government must give a “real reply” as to what is the home ministry doing when “neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land”.

Police in Nagaland said at least 13 civilians and an armed force personnel were killed by security forces and that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?”

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, also reacted to the incident on Twitter. He said, “I request that the truth behind the shootings should come out sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, the Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident.

“Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents” a specific operation had been planned in the area, said the Assam Rifles in an official statement.

The statement added, “The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.”

The operation was conducted based on inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang faction (NSCN-K), which is based in Myanmar, a police official said, adding that Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar.