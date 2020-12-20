Nagaland: Classes To Begin From February

The Nagaland government announced its decision to open schools on a regular basis from February next year.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday, the government resolved from class VI onwards classes will be conducted. Furthermore, the Nagaland university has been instructed to resume classes by second week of February as well. Semester examinations will be conducted by January 18 on an online mode. Technical institutions will open from February 25.

Keeping in view of the ongoing pandemic outbreak of coronavirus the state education and health department will take necessary precautions and come up with a list of standard operating procedures.

Classes had partially open from September this year on a voluntary basis.