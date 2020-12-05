Nagaland: Closure of NH-29 On Dec 6-7

Due to an ongoing four-lane construction works, the deputy commissioner (DC) Dimapur Rajesh Soundararajan has ordered total restriction of all movement from Chathe River Bridge (Patkai Bridge) to Kukidolong in the national highway from 7 am of December 6 to 5 am of December 7, this year.

An official order informed the public could take the alternative route from Dimapur-Kohima/Kohima-Dimapur for light vehicles only via 7th Mile-New DC office-Shokhuvi-Razaphe-Mhaikam-Pimla-Mhainamtsi-Jhornapani/Medziphema and vice versa.