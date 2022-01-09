Nagaland CM Writes To Assam CM Seeking Protection Of Nagas In Karbi Anglong

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has requested his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and protect the lives and property of the Naga residents of Karbi Anglong, Assam, in keeping with social justice and spirit of good neighbourly relations between the two States.

In a letter to Sarma, Rio stated that Naga people living along the borders of Karbi Anglong, particularly Balijan ‘C’ Khan Basti, have approached him regarding an eviction notice served to them by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“I understand that the Naga residents of Balijan ‘C’ Khan Basti had purchased the land from the descendants of Lt. Hazi Manigul Khan who established the village in 1910, and have constructed permanent residential and commercial buildings as well as Churches on the land which is under their lawful possession for the last many decades.

“Majority of the residents are retired Govt. employees who have invested their life-long savings in constructing their buildings. They are law-abiding citizens of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Assam, and many are also availing welfare schemes such as Ration Card, Job Card and Electricity provided by Govt. of Assam. Their names are also enrolled in the Electoral Roll of the Election Commission of India”, the letter read.

As such, Rio stated, carrying out eviction proceedings against the Naga residents would be unfair and unjust.

“They will be rendered homeless and landless which will not only leave them in great hardship and mental trauma but may also result in unrest and law and order problems”, he stated.