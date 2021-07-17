Nagaland: Colleges To Reopen From July 26

Nagaland has issued an order stating that colleges will be allowed to reopen from July 26 subject to all the teachers and non-teaching staff having been fully vaccinated against Covid19 or having taken the first dose of the vaccine and at least 15 days have passed since taking the first dose.

Unlock 3.0 will begin from July 18 to August 1 with further relaxations in Nagaland.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam issued an order regarding the same on Saturday.

The order further added that the schools will be permitted to reopen for Class XI and XII from August 2, subject to the vaccination of all the teachers and non-teaching staff as in the case of colleges.

As per the order, the State Home department will issue directive on allowable percentage of attendance of the students in the classes for colleges and schools.

The other important directives in the order stated that:-

The returnees/travellers entering the State, and tourists, who are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated will not be required to be tested for Covid-19 at the point of entry or required to quarantine.

Those who have taken the first of the vaccine and at least 15 days have passed since taking the dose will not be required to be tested for Covid19 at the point of entry but will be required to quarantine for seven days.

For all other cases, the persons concerned will be required to undergo testing for Covid19 on payment as per the government approved rates at the point of entry and further undergo seven days quarantine.

Inter-district movement of person for non-essential service or purpose, including private journey, by light vehicle will allowed subject to the person(s) including the driver being asymptomatic and having completed their Covid19 vaccinations or taken at least a single dose of vaccine and 15 days have passed since taking the dose.

Opening of in-house skill development institutes or establishments with 50% capacity from July 26 will be permitted, subject to the vaccination of all the trainers, assistants and non-teaching staff.

Social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings and other public gatherings will be allowed up to a maximum of 50 persons when the events are held indoors, and up to a maximum of 100 persons when the events are conducted outdoors.

In the event of exceptional requirement of holding of a function or programme with a larger gathering, prior permission of the District Task Force will be required.

Opening of restaurants for dine-in, up to 50% capacity will be permitted, subject to vaccination of all the attendants or staff of the restaurants.

