National

Nagaland: Counterfeit Burmese Goods Of Over Rs 29 Lakh Seized

By Pratidin Bureau

Nagaland police and security forces seized counterfeit Burmese goods worth Rs 29.84 lakhs in Dimapur and arrested two persons in this connection.

As per a release published on Thursday, the duo was handed over to the Customs Department in Dimapur along with the recovered goods on November 9.

In a separate incident, the Nagaland Police and the security forces nabbed a cadre of NSCN-K (YA) at Tizit in Mon district on November 8 for his alleged involvement in multiple extortion activities, a defence release said.

