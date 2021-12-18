Nagaland Creates 3 More Districts, Increased to 15

The number of districts in Nagaland increased to 15 after three more were announced on Saturday by the state government. The state cabinet announced the formation of the three new districts in Kohima.

The newly created districts are Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima. According to reports, Tseminyu district has been formed by bifurcating Kohima district while Niuland and Chumukedima districts have been carved out of Dimapur.

Nagaland earlier has 12 districts- Dimapur, Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto and Noklak.

PHE minister Jacob Zhimomi expressed his happiness with the creation of Nuiland and Chumukedima districts.

He said this was the best Christmas gift ever.

The Minister in a tweet wrote that he was delighted to share that Niuland and Chumukedima under his constituency have been created as new districts by the state cabinet today.

“Thankful and grateful to HCM @Neiphiu_Rio ji. The best Christmas gift ever,” Zhimomi tweeted.

“18.12.2021 a Historic day! TSEMINYU, the 13th District of Nagaland. On behalf of the Rengma Naga, I express my heartfelt gratitude to @CmoNagalandShri@Neiphiu Rio & Cabinet members for fulfilling our long-cherished dream,” adviser to animal husbandry and veterinary services, R Khing tweeted.

Khing represents the Tseminyu constituency, home to the Rengma Nagas, in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

ALSO READ: India Successfully Testfires Ballistic Missile ‘Agni P’