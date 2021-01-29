Nagaland CS Temjen Toy No More

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy passed away in his Kohima residence on Thursday evening after losing battle with cancer. He was 57.

Toy was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital for quite some time.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Toy took over as Nagaland Chief Secretary in March 2018.

Condoling his death, Raj Bhawan Kohima in a tweet said, “Extremely sad and shocked to know that Shri @temjentoy is no more with us. We lost an able administrator and one of the finest human being! May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to the family to bear with this devastating tragedy.”

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed grief over Toy’s demise.

“I am extremely saddened at the passing away of @temjentoy, Chief Secretary of Nagaland,” Rio tweeted.

He described Toy as a humble, upright and dedicated government servant. His death is a huge loss for the State government and for the Nagas as a whole.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, Rio prayed that his soul rests in peace.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party also expressed deep grief at Toy’s death.