Nagaland: Day-long monsoon session to be held on Thursday

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will be conducted on Thursday, stated a PTI report.

The House which scheduled to be convened on July 30 could not meet due to at least 6 assembly staff being found positive for coronavirus a day before.



Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said Wednesday that the session is being held in order to fulfill the constitutional requirement of holding the sitting within a six months period. The house will seat for the day at 9:30 am.



Commissioner and Secretary, Dr. P J Antony, said that altogether 19 MLAs, including the two who had tested positive earlier, have applied for leave expressing their inability to attend the session due to varied reasons.

He said only those with negative test results would be attending the deferred session.



After deferment of the scheduled session, the only opposition party Naga Peoples Front (MNF)- had appealed for holding the house sessions for a minimum three-day in order to hold discussions on a host of topics like Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 and COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the state.



However, the speaker did not accept the demand. He said meticulous arrangements have been put in place for the conduct of the session by maintaining standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19.



As per directives of the speaker, all legislators, administrative heads of department, and their supporting staff, officials, and employees of the state assembly have undergone COVID-19 re-test, Antony said.



