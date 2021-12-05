Nagaland Civilian Deaths: Internet & SMS Services Suspended In Mon

The internet and SMS services have been suspended “in an attempt to control law and order” in Mon district of Nagaland. Internet and SMS services will remain suspended until further orders.

A notification read, “…in order to prevent the misuse of the above-mentioned media from whipping up tension in the district, and further in order to prevent a breach of the public peace and tranquility, and for maintaining law and order; I, Abhijit Sinha, Home Commissioner, Nagaland, hereby promulgate this notification under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Data Service/Bulk SMS of all the Service Providers in the entire area of the Mon District with immediate effect till further orders.”

“…there is apprehension of grave law and order problems in Mon District, Nagaland owing to the prevailing situation created by firing incidents,” the notification added.

It added, “Short Message Service (SMS), Whatsapp, Facebook, and other social media platforms could be used for spreading of rumors, fake news, and for circulating inflammatory texts, pictures, videos, etc. which may inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law-and-order situation.”

On Saturday evening, at least 14 people lost their lives in a firing incident at Mon district in Nagaland. The incident took place somewhere at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

In a firing incident between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland’s Mon district, fourteen people – thirteen civilians and a soldier died on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed.

ALSO READ: Nalbari: Fire Breaks Out In Civil Hospital’s Warehouse