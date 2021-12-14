Nagaland Firing: Konyak Community to Continue Agitation from Dec 16

The Konyak community of Nagaland on Tuesday announced that it would start the first phase of agitation on December 16 demanding justice for the 14 civilians who were killed by security forces in Mon district on December 4. The Konyak community also observed 7-day mourning which comes to an end on December 14.

The 7-day mourning of the Konyaks culminated on Monday with candlelight services being held across Mon district under the banner of the Konyak Baptist Bumeinok Bangjum in memory of the 14 innocent civilians killed on December 4 and 5 by armed forces personnel.

The Konyak civil society organisations (CSOs)-Konyak Union, Konyak Students’ Union and Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khung in a joint statement announced that the Konyaks would continue their fight for justice.

The 4-point charter of demands by the CSOs stated that their agitation would continue in various forms and on various dates and time till justice is delivered.

The joint statement said their first phase of agitation against the tyranny of the Indian armed forces will begin on December 16 with a public rally across the Mon district.

CSOs said they will not withdraw their non-cooperation with the Indian armed forces until the demands are met.

They also asked the customary landowners to denounce all agreements for setting up army base camps within their jurisdiction.

The joint statement said no Konyak village council/student should accept any form of developmental packages from the forces and must immediately denounce such if any.

The Nagaland government should make the Tiru police station operational within five days, the CSO demanded.

Further, the CSOs demanded that the Nagaland government take complete responsibility for the two surviving victims of the December 4 incident, who are currently undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh Medical College.

