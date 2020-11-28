Nagaland: Gauhati HC Stays Ban On Dog Meat

The Gauhati High Court’s Kohima bench has granted an interim stay to the Nagaland government’s decision to ban commercial import, trade and sale of dogs and dog meat.

A bench led by Justice S. Hukato Swu issued the interim stay late on Thursday following a writ petition filed by Neizevolie Kuotsu and two others, pending the disposal of the plea, an IANS report said.

“The court had on September 14 given the opportunity to the state government to file an affidavit in opposition with the direction; the government advocate told the HC that there was no reply from the state respondents,” the IANS report said.

The ban came into effect on July 4 after the state cabinet imposed a ban on the commercial import and trading of dogs, and the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked.

“The move had evoked mixed reactions from the Naga people. Although, there are many Nagas who do not consume dog meat, it is considered more than a delicacy for Nagas and certain other communities in the region. The meat is believed to have medicinal values as well,” according to a Hindustan Times report.

“On September 2, a petition was filed by traders licensed under the Kohima Municipal Council for importing dogs and selling dog meat, challenging the legal basis and jurisdiction regarding the ban. The petitioners are of the view that the notification wrongly interpreted and relied on the Food Safety Act,” the report added.