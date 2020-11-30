Top StoriesRegional

Nagaland Gears Up For Hornbill Festival

By Pratidin Bureau
Nagaland’s 58th statehood day will be marked on Tuesday alongside the beginning of its popular Hornbill Festival, officials said to PTI.

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the statehood day celebrations will be a low-key affair and the inauguration of the 10-day festival will be held virtually, the PTI report said.

The 21st edition of the Hornbill Festival will be held on a virtual platform and the various programmes will be telecast on three audio-visual news channels and social media.

“The main programme of the statehood day celebrations will be held with limited invitees at the Secretariat Plaza where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present,” the officials said to PTI.

On December 1, 1963, Nagaland was declared as the 16th State of the Indian Union.

