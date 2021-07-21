Nagaland: Girls Outperform Boys in Board Exams

Girls outperformed boys in both HSLC and HSSLC examinations in Nagaland, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) conducted HSLC examinations from April 7-21, while HSSLC examinations was conducted from April 6-29.

A total of 23,608 candidates enrolled for HSLC and 16,834 enrolled for HSSLC in Nagaland while 745 enrolled for HSLC Compartmental Examination 2021.

According to an overview of the results of HSLC & HSSLC Examinations 2021 issued by the Board, out of 23608 candidates in HSLC, a total of 16388 candidates qualified the examination with a qualified percentage of 69.42%, a drop in 0.61 from last year’s 70.03%.

The girls fared better with 8719 girls qualifying and 7669 boys qualifying for the examination.

Keneino Thorie from Trinity School, Kohima secured the top position in the HSLC list of successful candidates holding the first twenty position by scoring 591 marks (98.50%).

There were 82 candidates out of which 24 were boys and the rest i.e. 58 were girls in the Top 20 list.

A total of 120 schools secured 100% qualified/pass percentage. Out of 120, 95 were private schools and 25 were government schools. This year, 23 schools had zero/nil results, which were all government schools in Nagaland.

There was a slight decrease in the pass percentage for HSLC and HSSLC Arts and Commerce, but the Science stream saw a rise compared with last year’s result. In terms of district-wise performance for government schools, Mokokchung topped the table with a percentage of 64% followed by Peren and Phek districts at 60%. Kiphire district was at the bottom with 10%. In respect of private schools, Noklak district in Nagaland was at the top with a percentage of 95% followed by Mokokchung at 91%.

The number of candidates who secured 80% and above in aggregate is 1732. Out of 1732, 20 candidates are from government schools.

In HSSLC Examination 2021, five institutions under Arts stream, seven institutions under Science stream and three institutions under Commerce stream secured 100% pass result.

Imlisungla Pongen from St.Paul higher Secondary School, Dimapur topped in Arts stream by scoring 484 marks (96.80%), Pallavi Kumari Singh from Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur secured first position in commerce stream by scoring 492 marks (98.40%) and Ohiduz Zaman from Little Star Higher Secondary School, Dimapur emerged as topper in science stream by scoring 480 marks (96.00%).

The performance of boys and girls streamwise in terms of pass percentage was: Arts — Girls (75.34%) Boys (62.68 %), Commerce — Girls (80.67 %) Boys (70.27 %) and Science — Girls (95.11 %) Boys (87.62 %). The overall percentage in Arts stream is 69.37%, Commerce stream is 74.39% and

Science stream is 91.35%.

Comparatively Arts stream saw a drop of 2.4% of pass percentage from last year’s 71.87%, Commerce stream 1.08% from last year’s 75.47% , while Science stream saw a rise of 10.36% from last year’s 80.99%.

It may be mentioned that there were three toppers from government higher secondary schools in the merit list at the HSSLC Examination 2021.

All the examinations were conducted taking necessary precautions and observing Covid-Appropriate Behaviours and SOPs issued by the government. After some students tested positive for Covid, they were rescheduled for exams from June 22 to 25, 2021 as they could not appear for all the exams.

