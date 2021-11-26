Nagaland: GPRN/NSCN TO Strictly Monitor Misuse Of PRC

The GPRN/NSCN observed that tribal society like Nagaland is at its evolving stage and outsiders excessive influence over daily life would have negative impact on social, political and economy of indigenous people.

Therefore, the GPRN/NSCN through Kilo (Home) Ministry in pursuant to the Joint Council Meeting Resolutions (JCMR) has resolved to strictly check and monitor rampant misuse of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) by Village and Town Councils/GBs and illegal practice of issuing Indigenous Certificate to individuals of doubtful identity by a number of state administrative officials.

According to a statement issued by MIP, GPRN/NSCN, the Joint Council took serious note of such matter, wherein responsible Village/Town Councils/GBs in contrary to an age-old tradition and customary tenets, continues to indulge in rampant issuance of PRC to temporary residencs and non-indigenous residents.

The GPRN/NSCN further said such irresponsible act of precedents on one’s part of the custodian of customary law, without properly ascertaining the antecedents, letting the persons of dubious identity to obtain personal identification and attestation certificate for government benefits, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving license, shop license, arms license, bank account, Passport and even to the extent of availing government job in Centre. These dubious activities must be stopped forthwith, it added.

Stating that basing on residential proof, tenants are eligible to avail various facilities, the GPRN/NSCN cautioned local landlords especially in towns and cities not to rent their commercial buildings/flats randomly to individuals coming from outside of Nagaland solely for business purposes.

It said first preference of opportunity must be availed to locals under any compulsion.

It further observed that indigenous citizenship of an individual as also established norms of Nagaland government is determined, perhaps by one’s ancestral lineage from certain parent village in the present state of Nagaland. Therefore, if it is not certified by competent village authorities in accordance to governance guidelines, no individual can be accorded a status of indigenous citizenship, it said adding such individual with doubtful background should not be allowed to obtain Indigenous Certificate (IC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate.

The GPRN/NSCN further stated that numerous cases of indigenous land and building, especially in Dimapur town and its surrounding areas, have been possessed by non-indigenous residents under dubious means.

“Any person who is not an indigenous citizen is barred to own a plot of land in Nagaland, in this connection the state administrative officials are advised to stop issuing Indigenous Certificate(IC) to any person of doubtful identity,” it said.

The GPRN/NSCN, therefore, in consideration to the plight and future of the tribes and indigenous populace of the state has firmly resolved and made a clarion call to the Village/Town Councils/GBs and concern state administrative officials to act prudently and responsibly while delivering their duties