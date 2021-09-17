Nagaland: Hornbill Festival Likely To Be Held If Covid Situation Remains Under Control

The Neiphiu Rio government has decided that if the covid situation is under control below 5 per cent as it is present in the state then the world famous Hornbill Festival of 2021 will be held. The Tourism and Cultural Department of Nagaland has convened an inter-divisional meeting to take a decision in this regard on September 23.

It may be recalled that every year in the festive state of Nagaland, from 1st December to 10th December, the Barnal community has been organizing the Naga heritage village kisama with krishti but was cancelled due to lockdown in the last 2020. Tourists are elated over the recent decision of the Nagaland government.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has announced Unlock 6 as the covid situation in Nagaland is gradually brought under control. A high powered meeting of the home department chaired by Chief Minister Rio in Kohima on Thursday allowed 50% of students to open all schools from Class V to X from October 1.

But the health department has also made it mandatory for all teachers to take both doses of covid vaccine in this regard. Similarly films that have been closed in the state for the past one and a half years and swimming pools have also been allowed to be opened at a 50 per cent facility.