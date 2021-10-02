Nagaland Issues COVID-19 Guidelines to Celebrate Durga Puja

The Nagaland government has issued a series of safety guidelines to celebrate Durga Puja in marquees outside containment zones.

The new set of guidelines have been issued by the Nagaland government to prevent COVID transmission in the pandals.

The order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha said that people can visit marquees only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Noting that the festival is celebrated across the state, the largest number being in Dimapur, Sinha asked organisers to ensure that all visitors adhere to COVID norms.

He said that a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of marquees will be allowed inside the pandals at a time.

The guidelines said that organisers must ensure thermal screening, hand-washing or sanitising facilities on the premises, strict adherence to social distancing in queues outside marquees, and sanitisation of the pandals every six hours.

They must shift any person exhibiting COVID-like symptoms to the nearest hospital, it said.

The Nagaland government urged elderly people above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10, besides people with comorbidities and pregnant women to avoid visiting the pandals.

A maximum of 50 people can be part of any immersion procession.

The district task force headed by the deputy commissioner will be the final authority to clear pandals, and will conduct immersion in a staggered manner to prevent the spread of the infection.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Violent Situation In Machkhowa Over Fake Fashion Show