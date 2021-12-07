Nagaland: KSU Calls for 11-Hours Bandh in Mon District

The Konyak Students’ Union has called for a complete shutdown in Nagaland’s Mon district on Tuesday (December 7) on account of the firing incidents in which 15 civilians were killed.

The students’ body has also declared a week-long mourning period in the district beginning December 7 till December 13, said president T Nokle Konyak and general secretary A Pangnan.

“To start with, there will be complete bandh within Mon district in Nagaland on December 7 from 6 am to 5 pm,” the Konyak Students’ Union said in its statement.

The students’ organisation said that public movement will be restricted during the bandh (shutdown) with an exemption on administration, police personnel (para-military not exempted), medical services, fire emergencies, power and PHED.

The resolutions come against the backdrop of violence in Mon district after a unit of the Assam Rifles, conducting counter-insurgency operation near Oting village, mistook a group of labourers for militants and opened fire. At least 14 civilians and one member of the security forces were killed in the firing and ensuing clashes over the next 24 hours.

A mass funeral service in honour of the 14 deceased was held at Mon helipad ground on Monday in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, cabinet ministers and all the Konyak legislators.

