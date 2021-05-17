Nagaland Launches Free Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Age Group

Nagaland government on Monday launched a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18- 44 years.

Over seven lakh people, comprising 37 percent of the state’s population, are in the 18-44 years age bracket, PTI reported.

Currently, Nagaland has around 92,000 doses of free vaccines.

Also Read: Militant Hideout Busted In Manipur Jungle

Launching the drive at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare here, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said the Ministry has allotted 36,580 doses of Covishield for which the state made a payment of over Rs 1.15 crore.

The government has also placed an order for 4 lakh doses of vaccines in this phase, but it would be received in a phased manner, Dr Thurr said.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVC) for the 18-44 years age group have been placed strategically across all districts, as per risk assessment, with a focus on urban areas, he said.

Booking for next week’s inoculation will be announced soon and all beneficiaries have to register themselves in the CoWIN portaL, he said.

Highlighting that 2.39 lakh doses have already been administered to the high-risk groups in the state, the minister urged people above 44 years and those with medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension to get themselves vaccinated if they have not yet been inoculated.

Also Read: Bill Gates Quit Microsoft Board Amid Probe Into Relationship With Employee