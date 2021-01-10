Nagaland: No Fire Spotted In Dzukou Valley

As no active fire was noticed in Nagaland’s Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaled down but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forest officer said to PTI.

“A low-intensity smoke was spotted during aerial surveillance but as it is far from the base camp, operations will be scaled down from tomorrow,” Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

“The situation is completely under control but scaled- down operations will continue”, he said.

Eighty personnel and two IAF helicopters are keeping a close watch on the situation, the DFO added, reported PTI.

Fire erupted on December 29 in Nagaland’s Dzukou range.