Nagaland: No Fire Spotted In Dzukou Valley

Dzukou Valley
As no active fire was noticed in Nagaland’s Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaled down but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forest officer said to PTI.

“A low-intensity smoke was spotted during aerial surveillance but as it is far from the base camp, operations will be scaled down from tomorrow,” Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

“The situation is completely under control but scaled- down operations will continue”, he said.

Eighty personnel and two IAF helicopters are keeping a close watch on the situation, the DFO added, reported PTI.

Fire erupted on December 29 in Nagaland’s Dzukou range.

