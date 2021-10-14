Nagaland: NSCN-K (YA) Militants Nabbed Along Indo-Myanmar border

Three militants of the outlawed NSCN-K (YA) outfit were nabbed on Thursday from Mon town of Nagaland in an intelligence-led counter-insurgency operation by the Assam Rifles after the ultras crossed over to India from Myanmar.

All the three militants apprehended are residents of Myanmar and they sneaked into the Indian side with the purpose of carrying out a string of attacks, reports stated on Thursday.

The militants identified as Yunah Konyak, Tonpho Konyak alias Aton and Songam Konyak were caught by troops of the 35 Assam Rifles in the operation on Monday in the border town with support from local police, the sources said.

While Yunah is a resident of Thela village in Myanmar, Tonpho is from Kamka village and Songam is from the Langkho area of the neighbouring country, they said.

The Indian and Myanmarese security forces have been coordinating with each other in keeping a strict vigil over the India-Myanmar border.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.