Nagaland: One Held For Fund Conduit

By Pratidin Bureau
National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one Ramningle Pame for allegedly delivering extortion money of Rs 35 lakh to a self-styled colonel of the NSCN (I-M) named Rauiling Nsarangbe on FRIDAY, The Sangai Express (TSE) report stated.

According to TSE, 35-year-old Ramningle was taken to 5 days transmit remand to be produced before Special NIA court in Dimapur.

She was alleged to have been voluntarily involved in the negotiation for the NSCN (I-M) and facilitated the delivery of the Rs 35 lakh extortion money to ‘col.’ Rauiling Nsarangbe, sources told The Sangai Express.

The report said that Ramningle arranged the delivery of Rs 26 lakh out of which Rs. 15 lakh was transferred through hawala and Rs. 11 lakh through the bank account of another accused identified as Dr. Rabi Pame. She had also allegedly arranged an incentive of Rs 8,000 for Dr. Rabi Pame.

The court directed the NIA to produce Ramningle before it on or before November 3 and instructed to get her medically examined every 48 hours, the report added.

