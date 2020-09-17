Nagaland Partially Lifts Ban On Pigs Import

The Nagaland government will partially lift the ban imposed on the import of pigs, officials said on Thursday.

Nagaland imposed the ban on April 28 due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever in neighbouring Assam, a PTI report stated.

In a notification, Chief secretary Temjen Toy said, “The ban is partially lifted with immediate effect for import of healthy and certified pigs from Punjab and Haryana, except Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and the states having cases of African Swine Fever”.

Tejmen said, “The decision was taken keeping in view the economic importance, demand and ensure food supply”.

Standard Operating Procedure for the transporters were issued by the Centre as well, the report added.

“The transit animals should not be disembarked in any place for any purpose within Assam”, the notification said, adding that “the vehicles should not have any stopover points in the neighbouring state unless it is of utmost necessity”.

“No animal waste or animal carcass is to be thrown out, it said, maintaining that the vehicles travelling through areas affected by African Swine Fever are to be disinfected,” the notification stated.