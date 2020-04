A patient from Dimapur in Nagaland has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) this evening after testing positive for Coronavirus, reports said.

Taking to Twitter Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said “A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.”

More details awaited.