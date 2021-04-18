Nagaland Prepares For Own Variant Of NRC

In a similar structure to National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Nagaland government has taken a decision to set up a joint consultative committee for the preparation and development of Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN).

RIIN will provide as a register for the government to identify the citizens who settled in Nagaland before December 1, 1963. It is also the day Nagaland became a full-fledged state.

After the tedious exercise is conducted and completed, the indigenous inhabitants of the state will be issued certificates. The Register will also prevent the entry of ineligible persons.