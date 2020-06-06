Nagaland Registers 107 COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagaland crossed the 100-mark on Saturday as 13 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally to 107, informed an official.



All the 13 COVID-19 patients were lodged at a quarantine facility in Dimapur since their arrival in a Shramik Special train from Chennai on May 22, said state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyan Kikon.



“Of the 252 samples of Chennai returnees, 13 tested positive,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom.



The 13 people have now been shifted to COVID-19 hospital at Dimapur, the nodal officer said.



Of the total 107 patients, 75 are male and 32 are female.

Meanwhile, the minister said the first batch of TrueNat machines for testing of suspected COVID-19 patients arrived in the state on Friday and installation at District Hospital Dimapur has been completed